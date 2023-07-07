Dog owner faces backlash by Noida residents; video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Noida Residents Slam Dog Owner for Pet Inside Lift, Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Often there have been cases of dog attacks in residential complexes or on the streets. A video is now going viral on social media where there is a major confrontation between a dog owner and residents inside an elevator in a housing society.

Over the past few months, Noida societies have seen a lot of cases wherein pet owners got into heated arguments with residents. The fear of owners not being able to control their pets is rising in high-rise complexes especially. The video has sparked a discussion on the internet as social media users expressed their thoughts and opinions in the comments section.

The footage shows the residents expressing their concerns about the owner not putting a muzzle on her dog to prevent potential accidents, which have now become very prevalent. Although a few individuals off-camera can be heard criticising the woman she appeared unapologetic and responded in a manner that many viewers deemed insensitive and unsolicited.

In the now-viral clip, a woman can be seen standing inside an elevator with her pet dog, without its muzzle on. People on the other side of the camera, urging her to put the muzzle back on, expressing concerns about the safety of others. They even mentioned that a pregnant lady was among those waiting to use the elevator and highlighted the increasing number of dog bite cases in the area. However, the pet owner showed no signs of cooperation. Instead, she responded by shouting.

After the video surfaced online, it quickly gained attention on Twitter, although the original source of the tweet could not be identified. Many users expressed their concerns regarding the behavior of the dog owner, highlighting the importance of responsible pet ownership.

On the other hand, some users began sharing jokes and funny comments, particularly focusing on the lady's response towards the end of the video.

