Does Srivalli gets killed in Pushpa 2? Netizens come up with epic theories

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA MANDANNA Netizens speculate Rashmika Mandanna's character, Srivalli, is killed by the villains in Pushpa 2

Srivalli played by Rashmika Mandanna in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa is one of the most loved characters of the film. Ahead of the release of the second installment of the film rumors are rife that the film will witness the death of Srivalli. Pushpa 2 is yet to go on floors but netizens have already speculated an important development about the second part of Sukumar's directorial. Twitterati have been making guesses about the nature of the Pushpa Raj-Bhanwar Singh Shekawath (played by Fahadh Fassil) clash in the second installment of the blockbuster movie 'Pushpa', while things around Rashmika Mandanna's role are majorly discussed too.

Speculations are rife that Rashmika Mandanna's character, Srivalli, is killed by the villains, leaving Allu Arjun's character outraged and devastated. There's no way of knowing if Sukumar will infuse this side of the story, but Twitter users speculate on two possibilities.

The cliche of villains murdering the heroine in order to extract revenge on the hero is no longer relevant. Despite the old nature of the element, 'KGF 2' utilised it to perfection, because of Prashanth Neel's exceptional knack for massive scene mounting.

Also read: Excited for Pushpa 2? Check latest update on Allu Arjun's film starring Rashmika & Fahadh Faasil

Because the audience should sympathise with the smuggler-hero, 'Pushpa Raj' was disgraced and labelled a bastard by his opponents in the first section. If the same notion is repeated through the heroine's death in the second part, it will appear repetitive. Well, Sukumar, the captain of the ship, is still on his way, giving final touches to the script for 'Pushpa 2' before the team begins filming in August.

-with IANS inputs