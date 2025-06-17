Did 'sleeping prince' wake up after 20 years? know real truth behind this story

Advertisement
A viral video claimed that Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as 'Sleeping Prince', has woken up after 20 years and was greeted by his family. Is this true? Know the real story behind this viral video.

Written By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09
New Delhi:

Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal, known as the "Sleeping Prince," has been in a coma for nearly 20 years following a car accident in 2005 that resulted in a traumatic brain injury. A viral video on social media claims that the prince, who turned 36 in April 2025, woke up after 20 years and was greeted by his family. However, this claim is false. The video does not feature the prince; instead, it shows Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi, a Saudi businessman and motorsport icon.

On X (formerly Twitter), a user posted a photo and video with the caption, "Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal of Saudi Arabia, known as the 'Sleeping Prince,' who has been in a coma since a car accident in 2005, has finally woken up." The same visuals were shared by other users, but the video is fake and misleading. It actually features billionaire Yazeed Mohamed Al-Rajhi meeting people after recovering from an accident.

Watch the Viral video

According to an Instagram post from Yazeed Racing, Al-Rajhi's official Baja rally team, he and his co-driver, Timo Gottschalk, were involved in an accident during the second and final stage of Baja Jordan. The post was shared on April 12. The post added, ''They were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Both are fully conscious and in stable condition and are currently undergoing the necessary medical examinations to ensure their well-being. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.'' Since then, multiple videos of Al-Rajhi’s recovery have been posted on Instagram.

In another post, it was updated, ''Medical examinations have confirmed that champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi has sustained fractures in two vertebrae of his spine, while his co-driver Timo Gottschalk has suffered four spinal fractures.''

Notably, the social media posts are false. The photo and video are of two different people. A part of Al-Rajhi’s recovery video at the hospital was shared with a picture of a 'sleeping prince'. Al-Rajhi has recovered and been discharged from the hospital. However, there are no reports of Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal's recovery. 

