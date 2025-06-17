Did 'sleeping prince' wake up after 20 years? know real truth behind this story

According to an Instagram post from Yazeed Racing, Al-Rajhi's official Baja rally team, he and his co-driver, Timo Gottschalk, were involved in an accident during the second and final stage of Baja Jordan. The post was shared on April 12. The post added, ''They were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure. Both are fully conscious and in stable condition and are currently undergoing the necessary medical examinations to ensure their well-being. We will provide updates as soon as more information becomes available.'' Since then, multiple videos of Al-Rajhi’s recovery have been posted on Instagram.

In another post, it was updated, ''Medical examinations have confirmed that champion Yazeed Al-Rajhi has sustained fractures in two vertebrae of his spine, while his co-driver Timo Gottschalk has suffered four spinal fractures.''

Notably, the social media posts are false. The photo and video are of two different people. A part of Al-Rajhi’s recovery video at the hospital was shared with a picture of a 'sleeping prince'. Al-Rajhi has recovered and been discharged from the hospital. However, there are no reports of Saudi Arabia's Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal's recovery.