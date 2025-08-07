Reckless pull-ups on India's longest bridge take social media by storm | Watch In the video, the man is seen gripping the edge of the bridge's railing and doing pull-ups, while onlookers watch and record the dangerous stunt on their phones.

New Delhi:

A video showing a man performing a dangerous stunt on the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu, commonly known as the Dhola-Sadiya Bridge in Assam, has gone viral on social media, sparking widespread concern. In the clip, the man is seen hanging from the bridge's railing and doing pull-ups, while bystanders stand nearby, filming the life-threatening act on their phones.

Watch video here

The video has been posted on Instagram from an account named _crazy_.nani. The caption along with the video reads: "A dangerous stunt performed by a young man on India's longest bridge - Dr Bhupen Hazarika Setu (Dhola-Sadiya Bridge) in Assam's Tinsukia district has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen hanging from the railing of the bridge and then performing pull-ups as others around him record the act with their mobile phones. The act is not only life-threatening but has also become a matter of serious concern in terms of public safety."

Video draws flak

According to several online users, this wasn't an isolated event. Reports suggest that multiple members of a youth group participated in similar reckless stunts, turning the bridge into an unsafe spot for social media content. The video has since drawn strong condemnation from local residents and social groups, who have called on authorities to act swiftly and prevent such behavior in the future.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by law enforcement or local authorities, and it remains unclear whether any investigation or action has been initiated.

