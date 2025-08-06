‘Peak Bengaluru’: Saree shop goes viral with ChatGPT-style ad ahead of Varamahalakshmi A Bengaluru saree shop has gone viral for using a ChatGPT-style mobile ad asking, “Why is Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?”

Bengaluru:

In a classic case of "only in Bengaluru," a local saree store has grabbed internet attention with a clever ChatGPT-style mobile ad design. The ad, spotted on a store display, mimics an AI chatbot prompt asking, “Why is Varamahalakshmi festival celebrated?.” The creative display, which has now gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), is being hailed as a fresh take on digital marketing.

Netizens react

“Local saree shop in Bangalore using ChatGPT mobile interface for an ad is a first… just Bangalore things, I guess,” wrote one user. Adding to the buzz, the saree store reportedly offers tech-friendly schemes to match its digital-first image. One X user shared that the shop allows shoppers to “pay for 11 months, get 1 month free.”

The viral ad has sparked comparisons to another recent “peak Bengaluru” moment, a photo of an auto driver calmly navigating traffic while listening to a Naval Ravikant podcast.

As one online commenter aptly summed up, “Only in Bengaluru can a saree shop and an auto driver both go viral for tech-savvy moments.”