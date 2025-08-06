Man risks life to film lion in Gujarat, sparks outrage online | Video A viral video from Bhavnagar, Gujarat shows a man recklessly approaching a lion as it feeds, trying to film it up close.

New Delhi:

A shocking video from Bhavnagar, Gujarat has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), showing a man walking close to a lion. The man, armed only with a phone, approaches the predator to film it, ignoring the danger. In the clip, the lion, initially engrossed in its meal, suddenly becomes agitated by the man's presence. It growls loudly and starts advancing toward him, causing panic among onlookers whose alarmed voices are clearly heard in the background. The man maintains eye contact and slowly retreats, continuing to film even as the lion briefly charges forward before circling its prey and resuming its meal.

Netizens react

While the man escaped unharmed, the video has triggered widespread outrage online, with users condemning his actions as “reckless” and “stupid.” “There are no limits to human stupidity,” wrote one user.

“He’s lucky he didn’t turn his back the story could’ve ended differently,” commented another. “The lion showed kindness. It could’ve easily killed him,” another post read.

Apart from the man’s safety, several users raised concerns for the lion’s well-being. Many pointed out that had the lion attacked, it may have been tranquilised or killed in the name of public safety.

The viral clip has led to calls for strict action against the man. “He must be fined and barred from visiting such areas,” one user suggested. “Why this obsession with filming everything? And then blame the government when something goes wrong,” said another.