Crocodile interrupts elderly couple enjoying picnic, steals their ice box. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Viral video of crocodile stealing ice box from couple on picnic

Trending News: During safari excursions, visitors often have the opportunity to encounter various animals, and South African safaris are particularly famous for this experience. But wild animal behaviour can be unpredictable and contrary to people's expectations, as stated by Rowena Mould. A recent incident that went viral on social media involved a group of nature lovers having a picnic at a private nature reserve and a curious crocodile stealing their cooler box full of liquids.

The incident was captured in a Facebook video by the travel page Latest Sightings. In the clip, the crocodile emerges from the water, snatches the ice box without harming anyone or anything, and returns to the pool with it.

The incident occurred at the Rietspruit Private Lodge, located in the foothills of the Waterberg Mountains, just over 2.5 hours from Johannesburg. According to UPI news, Rowena Mould, a 70-year-old retiree, and Davout Wolhuter were enjoying a game drive at the Rietspruit Game Reserve in South Africa when they decided to have a picnic after spotting a cheetah. However, their peaceful picnic was disrupted by the unexpected appearance of a crocodile.

Watch the viral video of crocodile stealing ice box from couple on picnic here:

Read More Trending News