Bengaluru woman rejected as tenant in Gurgaon for having a ''serious boyfriend'', netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : X/PIXABAY Bengaluru woman's exchange during her search for rental accommodation

Flat hunting or house hunting in metro cities like Delhi-NCR can be a challenge, but one woman's unusual experience while house hunting took the storm on social media. A bizarre exchange during her search for rental accommodation sparked controversies online about societal norms and personal privacy.

Renter asks the woman about her romantic life

The Bengaluru-based woman, Shivangi Shah, who was looking for a house in Gurgaon, shared her unusual experience about house hunting on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. In the post, she posted a screenshot of a conversation with a potential renter. The chat started routinely but quickly took a twist.

In the chat, the potential renter asked the woman if she had a 'date'. Thinking the question referred to her moving date, she replied, ''I can shift either in the last week of December or the first week of January.''

ALSO READ | Haryana man's divorce party stunt goes viral, poses with mannequin that resembles ex-wife | Watch

ALSO READ | From Lab to Love: Scientist Couple's unique wedding invite goes viral, netizens react

The renter explained she was asking about her romantic life, especially, if she had a boyfriend. ''Yes, I do'', he's actually based out of Gurgaon'', she replied. Then, the renter asked if her relationship was ''serious''. When the shah said it was, the renter stated she preferred hookups and wanted a flatmate who shared that preference.

This conversation happened through a Facebook page called Flat and Flatmates (Gurgaon), and a screenshot of it went viral after the woman shared it on social media. She captioned the post,'' House hunting in Gurgaon is wild''.

ALSO READ | Mother busy making reel, brother saves sister in split second | Watch viral video

ALSO READ | From 'Lugaai Naachan' to 'Ghodi Pe Baithan Ka Time: THIS funny wedding card with Haryanvi dialect goes viral

Netizens react

The exchange left social media users amused, and confused. As the post went viral, the post has received mixed reactions from online users. One user humorously commented, ''Haunted houses are far better'' while another questioned,'' Ye kya ho raha hai?'' "I don’t understand- she wants to hook up with you or your boyfriend," another user commented.