From 'Lugaai Naachan' to 'Ghodi Pe Baithan Ka Time: THIS funny wedding card with Haryanvi dialect goes viral

As we step into the wedding season, there is a lot of hustle for creating unique styles and content among individuals. From styling to inviting, funny and unique content is getting viral on social media. Recently, a wedding invite went viral for its local Haryanvi dialect. Guests unfamiliar with the Haryanvi language will find it confusing yet amusing.

The wedding invite begins with a humorous line in Haryanvi Dialect: “Bade chaav te nyoota dere, sab kaam chhodke aana ho geya, Wakht likhdya, waat khadi raheja sar pe kasuta ulhana ho gaya.” This playful language and the unique titles have amused many. The wedding card is categorized under 'Byaah ka haal chal,' and the ladies sangeet is called 'Lugaai naachan ka time.' Printed by the Deswal family of Panipat, the invite is for a wedding on November 26. For the lunch timings on the wedding day, it says, “Roti khaavan ka time", while the baraat time is mentioned as “Ghodi pe baithan ka time".

Social media buzz

The post of the wedding invitation card has received hundreds of likes within minutes and several comments. One user called it a typical example of the Haryanvi dialect, while another stated that printing such cards has become quite common. Some are saying it was a nice change of pace from regular invites. Some even suggested that the time for turmeric grinding might be added to future invite lists as well. The quirky wedding invite is still making rounds on social media.