From Lab to Love: Scientist Couple's unique wedding invite goes viral, netizens react

As the wedding season unfolds, various videos and photographs related to the wedding functions, preparations and events are frequently shared on social media. Wedding invitations, in particular, often capture attention with their designs. Recently, one such invitation went viral for its unique format, resembling a research paper, earning a lot of praise for its uniqueness.

This unique wedding card was shared on the Twitter account @AgBioWorld and belongs to Agriculture scientists Alapati Nymisha and Prem Kumar B. The couple got married on December 5, 2024, and celebrated their reception three days later on December 8. The invitation provides comprehensive details about their wedding and reception which includes an introduction, a conclusion, and even tables.

Netizens react

This creative invitation post is captioned ''When two ag scientists get married'' and has received over 21,000 views, with many users reacting humorously in the comments.

One user commented,'' This is so cool, I hope they enjoy a spectacular life together''. Another user said that the table of contents, bibliography, references, published date and version are still missing.

''They could have included results, a discussion, and some references as well'', another user suggested while another praised the effort and thoughtfulness behind designing such a unique invitation.

