Mother busy making reel, brother saves sister in split second | Watch viral video

Reels have dominated human life beyond limits. It would not be wrong to call reels an addiction! In the modern era, Instagram reels, shorts or TikTok videos are 'digital drugs', in which a person is so busy making and watching that he cannot see anything else. This 'reel era' has weakened relationships! Yes, now from children to parents are ready to do anything for some views and likes. Recently, a video of a mother who is making a reel roadside is being circulated on social media. However, it has not been confirmed when and where the video is from.

In the video, the mother is busy making a reel for her social accounts. The clip shows a mother dancing on a roadside, unaware that her daughter going about dangerously close to the traffic. The mother is seen making a dance video on Modern Talking’s song Brother Louie.

Brother alerts mother

Simultaneously, her daughter can be seen wandering towards the road. The move then prompts the son to urgently alert his mother, who quickly stops dancing and rushes to pull back her toddler from the road’s edge. This incident has raised concerns about the risks associated with social media stunts, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing safety for everyone.

This video was shared on December 9 by the account @gharkekalesh. It is captioned, "The mother was filming a reel on her phone while the little girl was about to step onto the road when her son suddenly appeared and pointed her out." The video can be seen below.

Social media reactions

In response to the video, one user commented, ''This isn’t just about one mother—it’s about a larger problem in society. We’ve become so addicted to social media that it’s taking over our lives. We’re constantly chasing validation from strangers online, even at the expense of our real-world responsibilities. It’s not just parents, either. How many times have you seen people glued to their phones at family dinners, during important events, or even while driving? Social media is supposed to connect us, but it’s disconnecting us from the things that truly matter.''

''Thought #TikTok was banned in India? Maybe it’s time to ban #instareels too. If family is at stake, these social media experiments aren’t worth it. "Chasing compliments shouldn’t come at the cost of family safety.", another user commented.

''Dancing was average, parenting is poor, and dressing sense is okay. Son is the real winner'', another user commented. ''It's shameful! Not expected this from parents...I guess people are getting sick mentally from getting validation from people online.. They are all in showbiz themselves..Please be responsible, before getting trolled!'', another user commented.