Haryana man's divorce party stunt goes viral, poses with mannequin that resembles ex-wife | Watch

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PIXABAY Haryana Man's divorce party stunt goes viral

The trend of hosting divorce parties, which is popular in other countries, is becoming more popular in India. Recently, a man from Haryana, who had been married for two years, celebrated his anniversary with a divorce party. In the clip, he can be seen wearing a garland and posing for a picture alongside a mannequin thought to represent his wife. A banner in the background showcases their wedding photo, marriage date, and divorce date. The event featured three identical cakes placed on tables adorned with flowers. ables.

The man's name is Manjeet; he married Komal in 2020. Unfortunately, their marriage, which ended in divorce this year, was unhappy. To mark the conclusion of his marriage, he hosted a divorce party in an innovative concept featuring a poster, that displays their wedding photo, marriage date, and divorce date. Adding to the unconventional celebration, he included a mannequin, purportedly representing his ex-wife, in the festivities. He took photos with the mannequin that quickly gained traction online.

Social Media Buzz

The video has received a lot of reactions with some comments with some comments highlighting the frustration that can lead individuals to such extremes, while others pointed to the potential consequences of mismatched unions.