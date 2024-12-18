Bengaluru-based woman’s dahi Puri order goes horribly wrong, receives separate ingredients-check viral photo

Follow us on Image Source : X Picture of the order that the Bengaluru woman received

Recently, a post by a Bengaluru-based woman has been making rounds on the internet. In the post, the woman describes her order, where she ordered dahi puri but received separate ingredients instead. Her post has turned into a laughable letdown.



In a post on the microblogging website, X, formerly known as Twitter, she shared her experience and jokingly wrote, ''101 reasons to leave Bangalore... ordered dahi puri literally got ‘dahi’ & ‘puri’ North Indian in me is so offended,” while sharing a photo. The picture shows the dish she received, kept on what appears to be a table. The puris are wrapped in a foil and the dahi is packed separately in a plastic disposable container.

Social media reactions

The woman's post about her disappointing dahi puri order has taken the internet by storm. Her relatable post struck a chord with many, prompting others to share their amusing tales of culinary letdowns.

Adding a pun to the comment, one individual said, ''I once asked the chaat wala for one sookha puri, and he handed me a plate of masala puri (not free)''. Another user wrote,'' Who orders dahi puri in the first place? Go there and eat it!''

''You were under the "dahi-lusion" that Bangalore would serve you the chaat of your dreams'', another user commented.

''acha hua bedmi poori na bhejdiye,it could've always been worse'', another user humorously remarked.

