Bengaluru woman lists 15 perks of being her flatmate on viral post, netizens praise creativity

Bengaluru woman lists 15 perks of being her flatmate.

Be it in Bengaluru or Delhi, finding a suitable flatmate is tough nowadays. However, netizens were delighted when a Bengaluru woman turned it into a brilliant and amusing social media appeal. In a post on X that went viral right away, Nimisha Chanda, who lives in a fully furnished three-bedroom apartment in HSR Layout, Bengaluru, gave fifteen reasons why it would be a great idea to move in with her and her current roommate, Agrima Dwivedi.

While sharing the list of 15 perks of being her flatmate, she wrote, "Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th main road), I promise we are cooler than your ex. We have been looking for a female flatmate who wants to join our fully furnished, 3BHK flat in HSR, for the last 1 month, but we haven't found any yet."

The benefits of being Nimisha Chanda's flatmate:

Both of us come from marketing, so you’ll never run out of startup gossip, creative ideas, and unsolicited aesthetic advice. Free brainstorming sessions and resources are included! We understand that ‘laundry day’ is just a suggestion – No judgment if the chair is your wardrobe. We-vibe to playlists with no genre loyalty – Hip-hop, ghazals, and EDM in one sitting? Absolutely. We have tons of books. If you’re a reader, help yourself to anything that catches your eye. No judgment, no limits. We often cook together, go out, have fun and yap. So, a free subscription comes if you decide to join us. Agrima knows all my stories, and I know all her friends. We don't have parties at our place very often, but if any of us decide to host it, we all have fun together (even if you don't drink like me). We rant, yap, and occasionally solve the world’s problems over coffee. And, we don't judge each other over our life dramas. I love to talk to someone after coming home. Bonus if we can sit over the kitchen slab, talk about life, work, crushes, and enjoy together (because that's what I did with our previous flatmate :P) No judgments at all." I often third wheel with my existing flatmate, but we promise not to disturb your ‘main character’ moments. You do you! Need clothes or earrings for a night out? Go ahead, borrow away! We won't mind." Both of us don't do makeup much. But if I ever need any help to put that perfect eyeliner, I might knock at your door with a distress call. No worries if you are also clueless — we’ll wing it together. Agrima and I hangout together (quite often). We go for walks, satisfy our late-night dessert cravings, crib about life and our bosses, go for dinners or brunches, and short momo and vada pav dates. I cook well (that's what they say), and will be happy to feed you with home-cooked rajma chawal even at 3AM if you are hungry. My mom trusts Agrima more than she trusts me. Surprisingly, she calls Agrima if I come home late or don’t pick up her phone. Both of us like to keep the house clean, not very tidy but it means we ‘don't invite cockroaches to the party’ – Basic hygiene, not military cleanliness.

Netizens reaction

After Nimisha's post went viral, people started praising her marketing skills. One of the X users wrote, "Marketer for a reason," while another one wrote, "Loved the post! Hope you find a roommate too!"

