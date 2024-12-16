Four-year-old Kerala girl, whose eyeliner moment went viral, is back with new lipstick video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Four year old Kerala girl is back with lipstick video

Four-year-old Kerala girl, Alaknanda, who stole hearts with her viral eyeliner video is back, and this time, she is winning hearts with her adorable lipstick video. In her latest viral video, she confidently applies red lipstick while dressed in a pink top, raising her eyebrows, and admiring her work like a diva. The video is shared on her Instagram handle (@nandhootty___official).

Watch her adorable video here:

The video has received 300,282 likes and 1,661 comments. Reacting to her latest video, netzines bombarded the comment section with a lot of love. One user commented, ''hope she knows how much we love her over here,” while another added, “Gosh, she’s starting a new trend.”

''For today, we are not instamart. We are a nadhootty fan page'', wrote Swiggy Instamart. ''This one is more forced its not as natural as the first..she still a beautiful little girl.'', another user commented.

The internet first fell in love with Alaknanda in March when her eyeliner video went viral, garnering over 74 million views. Just a few days ago, singer Sunidhi Chauhan shared a video of herself recreating Alaknanda's viral eyeliner moment on social media. The little girl is from Punalur in Kerala's Kollam district, whose social media account is managed by her mother, now has 620 K followers.