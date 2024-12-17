Group sings ‘Chand sa Roshan Chehra’ for two women on train journey, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Representative Image

A heartwarming video of a group singing ‘Chand Sa Roshan Chehra’ during their train journey is making rounds on the internet. In the viral video, a group of girls and boys turned their coach into a stage and delighted passengers with their mini-concert.

In the clip, a group of girls, and boys, are singing the popular song of Mohammad Rafi's Classic “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra”. While one of the guys played the guitar, the others sang the song out loud.

The impromptu act not only entertained the passengers but also became a special dedication to the women passengers who paused to enjoy their performances. Their joyful faces and gleeful singing cheered the two women. The women could not stop smiling as the group serenaded them. The video was shared on Instagram by Deepshikha Hitesh with the caption, “This moment”.

Social Media reaction

Netzines in the comment section are praising the video with heart emoticons. The video has received more than 22 thousand views and 82 comments.

Watch Viral Video here: