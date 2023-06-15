Astronaut documents Cyclone Biparjoy from International Space Station. Photos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Cyclone Biparjoy as seen from space

Trending News: As Gujarat braces for the arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, an astronaut aboard the International Space Station has shared awe-inspiring images of this extremely severe cyclonic storm. Sultan Al Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), took to Twitter to post several pictures of Cyclone Biparjoy as it formed over the Arabian Sea.

In a previous video, Al Neyadi had already provided a glimpse of the massive storm formation as it approached the Indian coast. Now, he fulfills his promise by sharing photographs captured from the International Space Station (ISS). Al Neyadi emphasizes the unique perspective that the ISS offers, aiding experts on Earth in monitoring natural phenomena and weather conditions.

"As promised in my previous video here are some pictures of the cyclone #Biparjoy forming in the Arabian Sea that I clicked over two days from the International Space Station," he tweeted. The post has garnered over 220k views and 2300 likes.

Take a look at the viral post here:

With over 74,000 people evacuated from coastal areas to safer shelters, preparations are underway for the cyclone's expected landfall in Kutch later this evening. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall between Mandvi and Karachi near Jakhau Port. As a "very severe cyclonic storm" of category 3, it brings the potential for heavy rainfall and strong winds to Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, as well as the adjacent Pakistan coast. The IMD estimates wind speeds of up to 120-130 km per hour.

The orange and yellow alerts issued in several districts of Gujarat reflect the gravity of the situation as authorities strive to ensure the safety of the affected population. Gujarat and its neighboring regions brace themselves for the impact, while meteorologists and rescue teams remain vigilant, ready to respond to any potential consequences.

