'Bheek maangne ka tareeka...': Ashneer Grover responds after X user asks him to donate Rs 900 crore

New Delhi:

Ashneer Grover has responded after an X user told him to give away his money based on the provocative comments made by his wife, Madhuri Jain Grover, in 'Lock Upp 2'. This comes at a time when there is growing criticism of Madhuri's comments concerning the amount of wealth and the number of kids one has.

Grover, who once co-founded BharatPe, gave a sarcastic reply that has gone viral and further fueled the brewing controversy.

What did Madhuri Jain Grover say?

This controversy broke out when Madhuri Jain Grover, who was a contestant in 'Lock Upp 2' at the time, revealed her personal secret while attempting to avoid elimination from the show. She revealed that she and Ashneer Grover had once planned to have a third child but were unable to do so.

However, it was her comments that followed that drew criticism. Speaking on the show, Madhuri said, "The third child keeps you younger. If you see all the rich people, including Shah Rukh Khan, they have a third child. This concept of 'Hum do humare do' doesn't apply to everyone. The richer people have children, the more wealth will increase; the poorer people have children, the more poverty will increase." The remarks quickly went viral, with many social media users calling them insensitive and elitist.

X user asks Ashneer Grover to donate his wealth

Amid the backlash, content creator Nalini Unagar tagged Ashneer Grover on X and questioned why he should keep an estimated Rs 900 crore for his two children if he believed poverty was linked to poor people having more children. In the post, she suggested that he donate the money to 1,800 families, giving each Rs 50 lakh, arguing that it would help thousands of children and contribute towards reducing poverty. She also sarcastically suggested that he move to the Himalayas and become a monk after donating his wealth.

(Image Source : X/ASHNEER GROVER )Ashneer Grover responds to a comment on X.

Ashneer Grover's response

Ashneer Grover replied with a sarcastic one-liner in Hindi. "Bheek/Chanda maangne ka tareeka thoda casual hai. “Biwi ne gyaan de diya hai already – itne mein itna hi milega.” His quick retort immediately went viral on the internet, catching everyone’s attention due to their responses to not only his reply but also to the ongoing controversy involving Madhuri’s statements.

Whereas some users have criticised Madhuri Jain Grover’s comments, saying that they were elitist and out of touch with reality, there were also those who said that having economic stability is very important before starting a family.

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