Ashley Madison reveals India’s 'Cheating Capital' and it’s not the city you think Ashley Madison did not disclose the cause of this enormous increase in infidelity rate in India; however, the report has mentioned the names of Indian cities which top the chart. Interestingly, this small town from South India is also there in the list.

New Delhi:

The global dating site Ashley Madison, which is well-known for serving those looking for affairs, has revealed statistics for June 2025 that show a startling upheaval. Mumbai's decline from ranking second in 2024 to missing the top 20 most active Indian cities on the site this year is one of the most significant developments.

Surprisingly, according to the June 2025 data, a town in Tamil Nadu called Kanchipuram has been crowned the extramarital affair capital of India. Last year, the small town made a significant leap, moving up from 17th place to take first place. Although the app's popularity in tier-2 and tier-3 cities appears to have increased their access to extramarital affairs, Ashley Madison did not disclose the cause of this enormous increase. However, with nine slots on the list, the Delhi-NCR area made the most impression. Another large metropolis is surprisingly absent from the top 20.

Six Delhi-NCR districts are there on the chart

Second on the list of extramarital affairs is Central Delhi. The list includes nine Delhi-NCR districts, including Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), as well as six districts in Delhi: Central Delhi, South West Delhi, East Delhi, South Delhi, West Delhi, and North West Delhi. Based on activity intensity, engagement statistics, and the number of users that joined up for the site, the infamous Ashley Madison list was created. Interestingly, Mumbai missed the top 20. The minor cities of Jaipur, Chandigarh, Raigarh, and Kamrup are also included. The growing trend of infidelity in smaller Indian cities is demonstrated by Ashley Madison's list.

Referring to the data highlights, Paul Keable, chief strategy officer at Ashley Madison, said, "India is leading the way in redefining modern relationships, with more than half of surveyed adults admitting to infidelity." When it comes to global markets, he said, "India is already ranked sixth." He also thinks that by the end of the year, the numbers are going to rise further. He said, "These numbers suggest the growing acceptance of non-monogamy."

India's infidelity rate

A staggering 53% of Indian respondents to a YouGov survey released by Ashley Madison in April acknowledged cheating on their spouse. In terms of the percentage of adults who confessed to adultery worldwide, Brazil was tied with India. In the early 2000s, the app that facilitates extramarital affairs for married people was released. "Life Is Short. Have an Affair": Many people around the world have found the tagline appealing. The app did not advertise its existence as much in India. In spite of this, Indians signed up in large numbers. According to Keable, interest in Ashley Madison's offerings is the reason India ranked eighth in terms of sign-ups.

About Ashley Madison

The Ashley Madison Agency, also known as Ashley Madison, is a Canadian-French social networking and dating service. It was introduced in 2002 and targeted married individuals (or those in partnerships) seeking extramarital encounters.

