Mumbai man shreds Rs 32,000 lehenga with knife as fiancé dislikes it | Watch viral video

When a bridal shop refused to return money for a lehenga (wedding dress) that his fiancée no longer wanted, a young guy became irate. The retailer had stated that they would only issue a credit note rather than refunding the Rs 32,300 cost of the outfit.

On June 17, Meghna Makhija, the soon-to-be bride, informed the store that she had changed her mind and no longer wanted the lehenga. According to the Times of India, the store manager informed her that she may apply the money as store credit within two months.

When Meghna went back to the store a month later to ask if she could exchange it, a salesperson informed her that she should come back later because of a stock clearance sale that was going on.

Sumit Sayani, her fiancé, barged into the store shortly after brandishing a knife. He argued with the employees and insisted on receiving a complete reimbursement for the lehenga. When they refused, he became enraged and used the knife to cut the lehenga to pieces in the store, stating, “I’ll tear you apart like this if you don’t return my money."

Other customers were stunned by the CCTV footage of the incident, and the man allegedly threatened to post a negative Google review and demanded Rs 3 lakh from the store. The terrified store owner complained to the Bazarpeth police station.

Sumit was taken into custody by police, but he was soon released on bond. According to Surajsingh Gaund, senior inspector at the Bazarpeth police station, he informed officers he acted out of rage and admitted to the incident.

