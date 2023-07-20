Arshad Khan, blue-eyed 'Pakistani chaiwala', opens cafe in London

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Arshad Khan, popularly known as 'Pakistani chaiwala'

Do you remember the blue-eyed man, popularly known as 'Pakistan chaiwala', who became an overnight star after his picture went viral a couple of years back? After becoming a star, he signed several modelling contracts and was also featured in a music video. As money started pouring in, he went on to open a Chai Cafe in the national capital of Pakistan, Islamabad in 2020. Later, three more branches were opened across Pakistan. Internet can really make anyone a celebrity and change their fates.

As per a report by ANI, the 'Pakistani chaiwala', whose real name is Arshad Khan is planning to visit London soon. He also revealed about the opening of the first international tea shop in London on Ilford Lane, where a large number of South Asian people reside. ''My visit is being planned and I would love to brew tea for my loving fans. I have received thousands of requests for a London visit,'' he said.

There is also a page on Instagram which contains videos and photos of specially-designed tea cups and kettles, used in his cafes.

Check out some of the videos:

