'Aqua rickshaw'; Pune auto with aquarium, neon lights amazes netizens | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Pune auto with aquarium, neon lights amazes netizens

Cabs and autos are common modes of transport. However, if you have to take this one auto ride in Pune, it is sure going to be a memorable one for you. This auto features an aquarium and neon lights. A video of the auto has been doing rounds on the internet and has garnered more than 2.6 million views.

The video was shared by an Instagram user thatssosakshi. The auto in the video showcases an aquarium that is set behind the driver's seat and the fish can be seen swimming peacefully. The auto also has speakers and neon disco lights that make the space lively. The aquarium also features fish of different colours, all of which together makes the ride memorable.

The caption of the post reads, "पुणे तिथे काय उणे (What's wrong with Pune?)" Check out the post here:

Several users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. One of the users wrote, "mujhe kab bulaogi auto ride ke liye." Another comment reads, "Fish be like- Are Bhai Hum toh Disco mei Rehte Hai."

A third user commented, "i'd give my everything to experience this." Another user wrote, "People in the comments talking about the fish stressing, guys they probably having a better time than most of us.”

A fifth comment read, "I’d give my everything to experience this,” whereas another added, “I’d pay three times the amount for this ride."

A few weeks ago, a cab driver from Bengaluru went viral for his gestures. The cab driver, Rakesh was speech impaired but his services impressed netizens. He not only offered discounted rates but also provided water, napkins and books to his passengers.

ALSO READ: Indian bride breaks stereotypes, ditches wig on wedding day | Watch viral video