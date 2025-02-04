Indian bride breaks stereotypes, ditches wig on wedding day | Watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Indian ditches wig on wedding day.

The US-based social media influencer Neehar Sachdeva's wedding photo is going viral all over the world. Her look is also being praised a lot on social media. With her wedding look, Neehar has proved that there is no fixed standard for real beauty, but it comes from accepting oneself and confidence. Actually, in India, hair is often considered a symbol of beauty. But Neehar Sachdeva has proved that beauty cannot be confined to any fixed framework.

However, Neehar lost her hair at a young age due to alopecia, and she wore a wig for years because of social pressure.

What is alopecia?

Alopecia is a disease condition characterised by a loss of hair on the scalp and other parts of the body, where it grows normally. In an autoimmune disorder, the immune system of the body fights with its hair roots and diminishes their diameter, stopping them from producing hair further.

Talking about Neehar's wedding look, she was in traditional Indian bridal attire. Neehar wore a vermillion red lehenga, which was matched with a backless blouse, lehenga skirt and matching dupatta. This look was gorgeous, decorated with heavy sequins, shells, pearls, crystals and fine thread embroidery.

The blouse had a deep-cut neckline, quarter-length sleeves, asymmetric curved hem and a dori tie at the back, while the lehenga had a scallop design and layered ghera. The dupatta was heavily embroidered and Nihar wore it over his shoulder like a saree pallu. Neehar wore gold, ruby ​​and Kundan jewellery, which included a maang tika, earrings, a choker necklace, red bangles, kadha and gold kalire.

Neehar's move has received a lot of appreciation on the internet. One user commented on the wedding photos, "Bold and Beautiful," while another wrote, "I am also an alopecia bride of 2025 and will be celebrating my wedding bald. I appreciate you making it normal in your love story!"

