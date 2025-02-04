Kerala boy wishes Anganwadi to serve biryani, chicken fry instead of Upma; minister replies | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Kerala boy wishes to eat biryani, chicken fry

Not everyone likes Upma, and those who do may not enjoy it every day. While this is a popular breakfast meal in Indian households, it is not everyone's taste. What would you select if given a dish of Biryani and Upma? We might hear you shouting out loud for excellent Biryani, just like this young guy from Kerala.

Shanku, a boy from an Anganwadi in Kerala, sought a menu change at the rural child care center. In the video, he requested Biryani and Chicken Fry instead of Upma. Shanku's mother caught him eating biryani at home and published the video on social media.

Watch the video here:

Veena George, Kerala's Minister for Health, Women, and Child Development, was among those who took note. The minister was visibly taken aback by Shanku's proposal and stated that the anganwadi menu would be revised, with biryani included. Ms George sent heartfelt greetings to Shanku, his mother, and the anganwadi workers. "The menu will be reviewed, taking Shanku's suggestion into account," she said.

The minister added that the food items offered through anganwadis are intended to ensure that children receive nutritious meals. "Under this government, a scheme to provide eggs and milk through anganwadis has been successfully implemented. In coordination with the Department of Women and Child Development, local bodies provide a variety of foods in anganwadis," she added.

In the viral clip, tiny Shanku can be seen wearing a small helmet and looks to be playing with his bike. "I need 'birnani' (biryani) and 'poricha kozhi' (chicken fry) in the anganwadi instead of upma."

Shanku's mother stated that after the video went viral, several individuals have called her and offered a biryani treat to Shanku. "After seeing the video, people called us and offered biryani and chicken fry to Shanku," she told a news channel.

Social media users overwhelmingly supported the child's plea. The conversation has prompted a broader debate over the quality of meals served in government childcare facilities. Some urged that the government reduce food budgets for prisoners and instead provide better meals to youngsters in anganwadis.

