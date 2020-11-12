YouTube Down: 'When everyone realizes it wasn't your wifi,' Twitterati open treasure box of memes

Image Source : TWITTER/@TINADEVIXXX YouTube down inspires a meme fest

Today, when the world is more dependent on their phones and innumerable applications for their leisure time, the most popular video streaming app YouTube being down appears like a nightmare. Well, this nightmare became a reality during the late hours of Wednesday as the app stopped working all around the world. Many people reported the problem on Twitter and Facebook seeking help and asking others if they have been facing the same. The outage stirred a storm on social media. However, the issue has been resolved now and YouTube is officially back up and running.

Responding to the outage, Team YouTube tweeted, "If you're having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you're not alone- our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix. We'll follow up here with any updates." Later, it announced, "...And we're back- we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us."

...And we’re back – we’re so sorry for the interruption. This is fixed across all devices & YouTube services, thanks for being patient with us ❤️ https://t.co/1s0qbxQqc6 — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) November 12, 2020

Before Twitterverse could realize that YouTube was down, many had already had a war with their phones, internet connections and wifi routers. Opening their treasure box of memes regarding the same, many users shared their experience of not being able to play YouTube with hilarious tweets. One Twitter user wrote, "Youtube is back up everyone go hug your routers and say sorry theyre your best ally you wont survive without them #YouTubeDOWN." Another tweeted, "Me switching to data, restarting my router, switching devices, buying a new phone, changing service providers, moving to different city, climbing a mountain for more signal, and my video still doesn’t load #YouTubeDOWN"

Check out the reactions here-

youtube is back up everyone go hug your routers and say sorry theyre your best ally you wont survive without them #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/0MeFAHYNHT — Miles 🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@milesswya) November 12, 2020

How many of us look like after restarting our phones and our wifi multiple times 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/Ouf574MA9c — Miles 🇺🇸🇺🇸➐ (@milesswya) November 12, 2020

When I thought I was going to watch my fav YouTuber tonight #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/uE9d5a5D33 — hennessey (@henney_rose) November 12, 2020

Me trying to convince my insomnia that I don’t need YouTube running in the background to sleep: #YouTubeDOWN



pic.twitter.com/ZEzSQCnI12 — 🃏 (@ghostinglmao) November 12, 2020

YouTube really got me out here routing my WiFi router, Damn.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/tjdvRwoH0X — Noah Da Boat 🌧🚤 (@Noah_Da_Boat) November 12, 2020

Me deleting and reinstalling YouTube 5 times jus to find out it’s down #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/IO1B5L3qOT — Tina Devi (@TinaDevixxx) November 12, 2020

Me switching to data, restarting my router, switching devices, buying a new phone, changing service providers, moving to different city, climbing a mountain for more signal, and my video still don’t load #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/5yyih0WJPg — ⱃⱒⰽⰵ (@imbosebera) November 12, 2020

Me constantly switching from data to wifi thinking my connection was the issue #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/PMZX1pbY0g — Presto X (@PrestoX2) November 12, 2020

Me after disconnecting my WiFi 50 times even though it didn’t work the first time #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/EDB1a6lgGW — Tyler (@7ylerCF) November 12, 2020

