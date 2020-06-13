Spooky video of gym equipment moving all by itself goes viral. We're dizzy!

Image Source : TWITTER/UPCOPRAHUL Viral gym video: Seen the viral video of outdoor gym equipment moving by itself?

A video has become the subject of online chatter when someone captured a gymming machine in an outdoor park moving all by itself. Yes, that's right. Now, the video has gone viral on Twitter and WhatsApp where people are calling it a 'paranormal activity'. Some are saying ghosts are using the workout equipment while some are joking about it. The video clip also shows a group of policemen standing around the equipment located in a park and they are recording the equipment moving all by itself without anyone on it.

As soon as the video surfaced, it became a major topic of discussion with Netizens expressing fear to joking about it. Soon, Jhansi Police took to Twitter to issue a clarification behind this video. The real reason will surely make you laugh out loud. The department’s tweet gives out the reason behind the auto movement of gymming equipment.

According to Jhansi Police, the use of excessive amount of grease in the machine parts and slight push led to the propulsion. The extra lubricant, gave it the motion. Some miscreant took a video while the equipment was in that motion all by itself and spread fake information by sharing it on social media. In order to investigate, police tried o do the same thing and was recording it for proof.

The police wrote that the claim that “ghosts” are moving the machine fake and no one should pay any attention to such stories.

