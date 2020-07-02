VIDEO: Child hilariously crashes her mother's interview on BBC, demands to know anchor's name

Image Source : TWITTER/@SCOTTYGB Child hilariously crashes her mother's interview on BBC

BBC News anchor Christian Fraser has in a LIVE conversation with Dr Clare Wenham when her daughter hilariously interrupted the discussion to ask where should she keep her unicorn painting. The video has gone viral on the internet in which the little girl named Scarlett was not letting her mother continue the discussion while she was signaling her to keep quiet. At first, Scarlette tried to figure out herself where to put her painting, then asks her mother. Watching the child crashing the interview, the anchor asked her name and complimented the painting.

Dr Clare Wenham, a global health policy expert from the London School of Economics, was talking about coronavirus lockdown. When her daughter interrupted the discussion, Mr Fraser said, "I think it looks better on the lower shelf, and it's a lovely unicorn." After this, Scarlett refused to let the conversation continue and asked, "What's his name? What's his name, Mummy?" Then referring to the unicorn painting, she addressed him and said, "Christian I'm just deciding where mummy wants it to go. Mummy, where do you want it to go?"

ABSOLUTE SCENES ON THE BBC NEWS CHANNEL pic.twitter.com/hvu9iWkkIz — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 1, 2020

The video has left netizens smiling at the cuteness of the little girl. One Twitter user said, "This is great and I love it. But the interviewee should not be apologizing! Christan started it! He popped that can of worms right open! He ushered Scarlett into the discussion! He's got a two-person panel going now, he can deal with it!"

Another wrote, "Another parent totally nailing it during lock down, well done that mum & wonderful Scarlet! I was on an 'important' call recently when my daughter came to ask if huskeys having blue eyes help them when working in the snow started a wonderful conversation with all on the call."

Check out more reactions here-

Not only must this story be told on the child's wedding day, but the video must be shown and if there is any justice in the world, the BBC news presenter will turn up with a unicorn to present as a wedding gift. This is simply glorious and fair play to the interviewee for it all. — Stephen Drew🔸🇪🇺 (@StephenDrew72) July 1, 2020

Fair play to the news man too. Very lovely and really can't be helped when people have to be interviewed at home. — Steve H(ome for the foreseeable) (@bandit4470) July 1, 2020

Another parent totally nailing it during lock down, well done that mum & wonderful Scarlet! I was on an 'important' call recently when my daughter came to ask if huskeys having blue eyes help them when working in the snow🤯 started a wonderful conversation with all on the call. — carley sefton (@carleysw) July 1, 2020

Rewatching and wondering if unicorn placement updates could be a potential half hourly bulletin on my @bbc6music show — Lauren Laverne (@laurenlaverne) July 1, 2020

She sent us an email apologising afterwards, and I'm not sure why. Best interview we've done all day — Robert Rea (@robertrea) July 1, 2020

This is great and I love it.



But the interviewee should not be apologizing! Christan started it! He popped that can of worms right open! He ushered Scarlett into the discussion! He's got a two-person panel going now, he can deal with it! 🤣 — Auntie Fa (she/her) (@afab_acab) July 1, 2020

This is what I was thinking, too! Until she heard her name she was minding her own business and the interview was going on with no problems... Christian started it! 🤣 — Dr. Natércia Rodrigues Lopes (@NatRodLopes1) July 1, 2020

Ooo this has never happened before. I babysit for this family. Scarlett is great, as is her little brother. Also one of the loveliest mums I know, gonna text and say good to see them (on the bbc 🤣). — Katharine Horgan (@K_L_Horgan) July 1, 2020

I am amazed she can still very focus on what she meant to say.. fantastic multi-tasking ability😇 — Cleopatra (@CleopatraPascal) July 1, 2020

