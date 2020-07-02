Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
VIDEO: Child hilariously crashes her mother's interview on BBC, demands to know anchor's name

BBC News anchor Christian Fraser has in a LIVE conversation with Dr. Clare Wenham when her daughter hilariously interrupted the discussion to ask where should she keep her unicorn painting. 

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2020 12:36 IST
BBC News anchor Christian Fraser has in a LIVE conversation with Dr Clare Wenham when her daughter hilariously interrupted the discussion to ask where should she keep her unicorn painting. The video has gone viral on the internet in which the little girl named Scarlett was not letting her mother continue the discussion while she was signaling her to keep quiet. At first, Scarlette tried to figure out herself where to put her painting, then asks her mother. Watching the child crashing the interview, the anchor asked her name and complimented the painting.

Dr Clare Wenham, a global health policy expert from the London School of Economics, was talking about coronavirus lockdown. When her daughter interrupted the discussion, Mr Fraser said, "I think it looks better on the lower shelf, and it's a lovely unicorn." After this, Scarlett refused to let the conversation continue and asked, "What's his name? What's his name, Mummy?" Then referring to the unicorn painting, she addressed him and said, "Christian I'm just deciding where mummy wants it to go. Mummy, where do you want it to go?"

The video has left netizens smiling at the cuteness of the little girl. One Twitter user said, "This is great and I love it. But the interviewee should not be apologizing! Christan started it! He popped that can of worms right open! He ushered Scarlett into the discussion! He's got a two-person panel going now, he can deal with it!"

Another wrote, "Another parent totally nailing it during lock down, well done that mum  & wonderful Scarlet! I was on an 'important' call recently when my daughter came to ask if huskeys having blue eyes help them when working in the snow started a wonderful conversation with all on the call."

Check out more reactions here-

 

