Twitterati explode with memes after NASA confirms water's presence on moon

Scientists have confirmed, for the first time, the presence of water on the sunlit surface of the Moon, a discovery which indicates that water molecules may be distributed across the lunar surface, and not limited to the cold, shadowed places as previously thought. Using NASA's Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), the researchers, including those from the University of Hawaii in the US, detected water molecules (H2O) in Clavius Crater -- one of the largest craters visible from the Earth, located in the Moon's southern hemisphere. As soon as the news spread, people on social media went all crazy and shared memes and jokes making it a fun day on Twitter.

Earlier studies of the Moon's surface, including those conducted during the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Chandrayaan-1 mission, detected some form of hydrogen, the NASA scientists said these were unable to distinguish between water and its close chemical relative, hydroxyl (OH). Data from the current study, published in the journal Nature Astronomy, revealed that the Clavius Crater region has water in concentrations of 100 to 412 parts per million -- roughly equivalent to a 12-ounce bottle of water -- trapped in a cubic meter of soil spread across the lunar surface.

💦🌚 Water molecules were found in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth on the Moon! This discovery from our @SOFIAtelescope indicates that water may be distributed across the surface, & not limited to cold, shadowed places. More: https://t.co/oIcCbbl50Y pic.twitter.com/Q5Ve6QwZJM — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

Have a look at how Twitterati responded to the same:

NASA please can I have a bottle of Moon 🌓 water — Zahid Sharif (@zsharif780) October 26, 2020

H2O? More like H2whoa. — NASA (@NASA) October 26, 2020

cry me to the moon pic.twitter.com/50H0ta1kXW — dog vegano (@dog_vegano) October 26, 2020

Water bottle left by astronauts. lol — GaryKelejianAgent (@GaryKelejian) October 26, 2020

I've always been a lunatic! — Ezrol (@Hissingpussy) October 26, 2020

Moon : Hey there I'm also carrying water on my land🌊🌅keep calm n drink moon water😄.... Great job NASA 😍🙌😄👻 pic.twitter.com/UdzFtoTIi5 — Ritz Verma (@_Ritz_Verma_) October 26, 2020

Water you so excited for pic.twitter.com/HLuHc9dQrY — Mike, aka ElectricDCx, Console War Hippy (@PSN_ElectricDC) October 26, 2020

So, we can do baptisms on the moon if needs be? Perfect! — St. Peter's by-the-Sea Narragansett (@st_narragansett) October 26, 2020

-With PTI inputs

