Twitter switches to 'Chirp Font': Confused netizens share hilarious memes and funny reactions

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KAAGAZS Confused netizens share hilarious memes after Twitter switches to 'Chirp Font'

Is your daily scrolling looking a little different on Twitter? Well, it's because the micro-blogging platform changed its font to 'Chirp .' The change is visible on the web and on the iOS app. Twitter on Wednesday informed about switching to 'Chirp Font' in an update. The blog post read, "Chirp strikes the balance between messy and sharp to amplify the fun and irreverence of a Tweet, but can also carry the weight of seriousness when needed." While the visual change appeared good to Twitter, netizens are confused. They don't find any major change in the font and have been sharing their funny reactions about how identical the old and the new font looks.

'Twitter Font' is among the top trends on the micro-blogging platform with netizens sharing hilarious memes about the same. From taking reference from Hera Pheri dialogues to sharing pictures of twins, netizens are on a roll. Check out the hilarious memes and funny reactions here-

Derrit DeRouen, Twitter creative director, had said in January that it is her 'personal desire' to switch to Chirp font as the typeface for the global brand. Other than the font, other updates include a change in color which is aimed to draw attention to the photos and videos one create and share. There’s also a change to the way the follow button looks