Twitter couldn't keep calm at this US Professor's opinion on Indian food

Nicholas was replying to a Twitter handle’s tweet urging people to quote ‘their most controversial food opinions’. And his opinion about Indian food is surely some controversial ‘food opinion’.

New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2019 14:17 IST
tom nichols

Tom Nichols opinion about Indian food was enough to rile up the desi foodies

Twitter is generally never dull, Twitterati posts their views on anything and everything and they generally don’t have anything to hold back. So, when Tom Nichols, a US professor and academic specialist on international affairs, said the Indian food is terrible and we only pretend that it isn't. It let loose event the sanest minds. Oh, boy! Twitteratis were really in no mood to take this 'food blasphemy'. In no time Nichola's timeline was flooded with tweets that outrightly rejected his claim. Desi foodies were surely not impressed.

Nicholas’s opinion was surely unpopular and that was quite evident with replies to his tweets. In response to his tweet,  author Padma Lakshmi asked Nicholas, “Do you not have tastebuds?”

Have a look at some of the reactions to Nicholas’s tweet on Indian food.

