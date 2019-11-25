Twitter couldn't keep calm at this US Professor's opinion on Indian food

Tom Nichols opinion about Indian food was enough to rile up the desi foodies

Twitter is generally never dull, Twitterati posts their views on anything and everything and they generally don’t have anything to hold back. So, when Tom Nichols, a US professor and academic specialist on international affairs, said the Indian food is terrible and we only pretend that it isn't. It let loose event the sanest minds. Oh, boy! Twitteratis were really in no mood to take this 'food blasphemy'. In no time Nichola's timeline was flooded with tweets that outrightly rejected his claim. Desi foodies were surely not impressed.

Nicholas was replying to a Twitter handle’s tweet urging people to quote ‘their most controversial food opinions’. And is some sure shot controversial ‘food opinion’

Please quote tweet this with your most controversial food opinion, I love controversial food opinions — Jon Becker (@jonbecker_) November 19, 2019

Indian food is terrible and we pretend it isn’t. https://t.co/NGOUtRUCUN — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 23, 2019

Nicholas’s opinion was surely unpopular and that was quite evident with replies to his tweets. In response to his tweet, author Padma Lakshmi asked Nicholas, “Do you not have tastebuds?”

Do you not have tastebuds? https://t.co/o2IVYsrr8R — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 24, 2019

Have a look at some of the reactions to Nicholas’s tweet on Indian food.

I would give you that Indian cuisine isn’t for everyone. This is even acknowledged in India and there is even a saying for this in India: ‘Bandar kya jaane adrak ka swad?’ Which literally means “our food is not for sophisticated palate” (like yours). — Be’Havin! (@WrongDoc) November 24, 2019

Imagine going thru life being this flavorless. lol. — Tuxedo Mask (@TheLoveBel0w) November 23, 2019

I'm just here for the raita. (And just about every other complex, subtle, sometimes exquisitely spicy but then artfully balanced by context dish that is part of the staggeringly varied cuisine sometimes called "Indian food.") — Tabatha Southey (@TabathaSouthey) November 23, 2019

I agree with Tom on many things. He is a wise man. But this is crazy. Tom, I will take you for Indian food when you’re in DC. — Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) November 23, 2019

Unfollow — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) November 23, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News