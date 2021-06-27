Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER-FANPAGE/INSTA-TONYKAKKAR Tauba Tauba! Tony Kakkar brutally trolled over his songs after he conducts #AskTony session on Twitter

Not just Neha Kakkar, her brother Tony Kakkar as well tops the chart when it comes to creating trending songs. First TikTok and now Instagram reels, Tony's latest tracks are used by people as background sound for their videos. However, time and again he is called out for his repetitive lyrics that according to some people make no sense at all. For example, is his latest song 'Number Likh' starring Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Nikki Tamboli. The lyrics of which goes -- "Number Likh 98971, Iske Aage Dum Diga Dam Dam Dam." Well, the same has caught the attention of Netizens again after the singer conducted an #AskTony session on Twitter on Sunday. Taking to his account, he wrote, "#AskTony at 1pm Aa jao.. Use the hashtag." On one hand, people interacted with the singer and praised him, while on the other many bashed him for songs and said that they are the reason behind their headache.

This isn't the first time, he became a topic of discussion on social media as previously too he has been called out for his tracks. He responded to the same by tweeting, "I make a hit song.. they make a MEME. They make a MEME coz I make a hit song. Flop songs ke meme nahi bante."

Have a look at the same here:

Meanwhile, have a look at how Twitterati trolled Tony Kakkar and even made memes out of his songs lyrics:

Well, after all this, you can watch the song here and decide fo yourself!