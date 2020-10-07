This girl with the longest legs creates a world record

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/_MACI.CURRIN_ Maci Currin is 6 feet 10 inches tall

17-year-old Maci Currin, who lives in Texas, USA, has created a Guinness World Record due to her long legs. 6 feet 10 inches Mackey has made this record in his name with his long legs.

Indeed, Maci Currin broke the previous record of 52.2 inches held by Ekaterina Lisina of Russia and made this record. Maci Currin's right leg is 134.3 cm long and left leg is 135.3 cm long.

According to the Guinness World Record website, McKee said that people who have unusual physical characteristics should not be ashamed. You should not hide yourself. This record will inspire all women who are tall.

On this record of her daughter, Maci’s mother said that I realized that she was taller than other children. She was 2 feet 11 inches when she was about 18 months old.

Maci also has a lot of problems due to her legs but she also takes advantage of them a lot. Maci‘s height is also the highest in her house and she is much taller than her mother and her brother. Maci is also very popular on social media.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage