Erling Haaland gives his reaction as Man City storm Anfield to register brilliant victory against Liverpool

Premier League football made its return after the international break, and the break ended with league titans Manchester City and Liverpool taking on each other. The two sides met at Anfield for the clash on October 11, and Manchester City managed to register a dominant victory in the clash.

Travelling to Liverpool, City registered a 0-3 victory in the game as Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki scored, clinching three crucial points and staying atop the league standings.

After the victory, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland came forward and talked about the performance that his side put in the game. He reflected on how he is proud of the players and the fans in these trying times, considering everything that the club has been going through with the ongoing financial charges.

“Every single person part of Man City and every single fan, this is a lovely moment which will stay with us for a long time when it comes to the feeling after the game, and in the game, I am so proud of everyone,” Haaland told Sky Sports.

Enzo Maresca also opened up on the side’s victory

After the game, Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca opened up the performance that City put in against Liverpool. He reflected on how tough the clash was and despite the magnitude of the clash, City manages to come out on top in the end.

"Very difficult circumstances, difficult environment. We struggled first half, we were on the ball but not so much off the ball. Second half, we made some adjustments, and we were much better. In the build-up, we were not doing the right things, second half we were better,” Maresca said as per BBC.

"We need to learn how to deal with the noise because the noise will be with us at all of our away games - there will be noise. We need to deal with that and make our noise. Our noise is to win games. The feeling at the end of the game with our fans and our noise, that's a nice feeling and a different noise,” he added.

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