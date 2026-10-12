'Govt made grave mistake by protecting CEC': Rahul lambasts Centre over weekend stir, claims police is unhappy

New Delhi:

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday addressed a press conference in New Delhi ahead of the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court over allegations of vote theft and irregularities in the electoral process. Gandhi said he and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) expressing concern over electoral fairness, adding that the INDIA bloc leaders would jointly file a petition in the Supreme Court.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of protecting Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, questioned the security restrictions imposed in Delhi amid the protests and alleged that police personnel were being directed to act against young demonstrators. He further claimed that officers within the government were sharing information with the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi claims police personnel support protest

Gandhi claimed that 50 per cent of police personnel were telling the Opposition that its protest was justified and should continue. He said police personnel, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the people of India were on one side, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Gyanesh Kumar and some Election Commission members were on the other.

Gandhi accused the officials of facilitating what he called "vote chori" and alleged that the electoral process was being manipulated. These were allegations made by the Congress leader and were not independently established by his remarks.

Gandhi accuses BJP of protecting Gyanesh Kumar

Gandhi alleged that the BJP was protecting Gyanesh Kumar and criticised the security arrangements in Delhi. He said the Opposition wanted 20,000 to 30,000 police personnel deployed on the streets, arguing that the government was making a 'grave mistake' by providing security to the Chief Election Commissioner.

"The more he is protected, the more we will ultimately reach his controller," Gandhi said. He also claimed that the Opposition was receiving reports of police personnel being distressed by instructions to use force against young protesters, while RSS members were allegedly being given a free hand.

INDIA bloc leaders to file petition in Supreme Court

Gandhi said he and Kharge had written to the CJI, expressing what they described as grave concern over the "murder of Indian democracy and election fairness". According to Gandhi, the CJI responded to their letter and instructed them to file a petition. He added that INDIA bloc leaders would accompany him to the Supreme Court to file the petition over the allegations concerning the electoral process.

'The Constitution is being attacked': Gandhi says protest will continue

Gandhi said the Constitution was under attack and asserted that the protest would not be limited to a single day. "The Constitution is being attacked. This resistance is not a one-day thing; it will continue," he said. He also claimed that police personnel were questioning why they were being deployed to protect Gyanesh Kumar while police personnel were allegedly being targeted.

Gandhi questions restrictions imposed in Delhi

Gandhi questioned the restrictions imposed in Delhi amid the ongoing protests over alleged electoral irregularities. He asked why the national capital had been turned into what he described as a "prison", alleging that people were being prevented from entering the city by train and bus. "A protest against the theft of votes has been underway in Delhi for several days; the question is, why has Delhi been turned into a prison?" he said, alleging that the city had been transformed into a fortress.

'We will not spare you': Gandhi targets Gyanesh Kumar

Gandhi alleged that the situation had arisen because the Opposition was raising questions about the two Election Commissioners who, he claimed, had asked why Gyanesh Kumar was not resigning. "Gyanesh Kumar, you have lost your sleep; we will not spare you," Gandhi said, accusing the Chief Election Commissioner of corruption and alleging that the Opposition knew about his past actions. These allegations were made by Gandhi and have not been independently established in his remarks.

Gandhi claims 200 government officers are sharing information with Opposition

Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gandhi claimed that around 200 officers within the government were in contact with the Opposition and passing on information. "I want to tell PM Modi, 200 officers from within your government are in touch with us; they are passing on information to us," he said.

'Turn approver. We might forgive you': Gandhi's message to Gyanesh Kumar

During the press conference, a reporter asked Gandhi whether Gyanesh Kumar had tried to contact him. Gandhi replied, "Messages aate hain" (Messages do come). When asked what his response was, Gandhi said, "You made a mistake. You're not a mastermind. Turn approver. We might forgive you."

His remarks came amid the INDIA bloc's planned march to the Supreme Court and the Opposition's demand for accountability over alleged irregularities in the electoral process.

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