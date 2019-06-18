These six-word horror stories on Twitter will send chill down your spine

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.— GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019
Write a horror story in six words.
Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror
But the toilet paper was gone... #SixWordHorror— MangledUnicorn ❤💛💚💙💜💋 (@MangledU) June 18, 2019
#SixWordHorror Our Ice cream machine is broken pic.twitter.com/NJmzQwm4ax— Josh Dunn (@Cap_Murder) June 18, 2019
#SixWordHorror Can you come into work early? pic.twitter.com/PXMlR8nLXC— [Darien] (@EmbraceDAnarchy) June 17, 2019
"How great is single use plastic" #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/ZaW3r5Hs7C— Yarra Valley Water (@YVWater) June 17, 2019
Boris Johnson is now Prime Minister #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/L1gxEq6czz— Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) June 17, 2019
Donald Trump is your biological dad. #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/g5wOHM0aVe— 𝕶𝖆𝖎 (@bintkainaat) June 17, 2019
#sixwordhorror Ordered pizza. Asked for right beef. pic.twitter.com/9YXMAY0Cir— Slimecicle (@Slimecicle) June 17, 2019
Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror— Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019
"That door was always open, right?" #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/5iDv2ejpvU— 🌈 Cat 💀 (@cryptidtonic) June 17, 2019
“For sale. Baby shoes. Feet included.”#SixWordHorror— Nat Has a Deadline and Shouldn't Be Tweeting (@natcassidy) June 17, 2019
"Beautiful eyes."— Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) June 17, 2019
"Thanks. I collect them." #SixWordHorror