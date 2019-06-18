Image Source : YOUTUBE These six-word horror stories on Twitter will send chill down your spine

Social media is a place where anything and everything can go viral within minutes. Be it a picture, a video or a completely crap song, we have seen all of them turn into a sensation overnight. You can see #SixWordHorror trending today on Twitter. The micro-blogging site is filled with horror stories from people all over the world but the unique thing about them is the fact that they are only written using six words.

It all began after popular comic book writer Gail Simone’s challenge to Twitter to write about horror experience in merely six words. Soon the #SixWordHorror challenge which was a hit on Reddit a few years back made its way to Twitter.

People took it as a chance to share the scariest story they have ever known, where there were others who gave it a funny twist by adding humor to the tale. Soon the micro-blogging site was filled with six-word stories that weren’t scary but aimed at political leaders, government organizations or social problems like global warming, pollution, etc. in the society.

Have a look at some of the most interesting tweets on the challenge here:

Today's challenge isn't new, but I still think it's fun.



Write a horror story in six words.



Please use hashtag#SixWordHorror — GAIL SIMONE is MY LITTLE SIMONEY (@GailSimone) June 17, 2019

But the toilet paper was gone... #SixWordHorror — MangledUnicorn ❤💛💚💙💜💋 (@MangledU) June 18, 2019

#SixWordHorror Our Ice cream machine is broken pic.twitter.com/NJmzQwm4ax — Josh Dunn (@Cap_Murder) June 18, 2019

Boris Johnson is now Prime Minister #SixWordHorror pic.twitter.com/L1gxEq6czz — Nicola Keaney (@NicKeaney) June 17, 2019

Everyone can see your chat history. #SixWordHorror — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) June 17, 2019