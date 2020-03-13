These memes on World Sleep Day 2020 will surely inspire you to take a nap

Sleeping is the 'main course in life's feast,' in words of Shakespeare and to celebrate this principle, World Sleep Day is observed every year on March 13. The day when the importance of sleep is discussed is organized by the World Sleep Day Committee of the World Sleep Society. This day people discuss the issues faced due to sleeping disorders and learn about the significance of a sound sleep. The society on their website led out the theme for World Sleep Day 2020 as 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet.'

Further on the website, the society explained, "World Sleep Day 2020 will incorporate the slogan, 'Better Sleep, Better Life, Better Planet,' highlighting sleep's important place as a pillar of health, allowing for better decision making and cognitive understanding in even big issues, such as our planet."

As individuals around the globe observe World Sleep Day today, Twitterati is having a field day making memes and jokes on the microblogging website. In the event that you, as the vast majority, love rest, these tweets will make you roar with laughter.

Friday, 13 March

World sleep day 2020

Le me👇 pic.twitter.com/h2DHphkqFd — Nayra Dhawan (@DhawanNayra) March 13, 2020

A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything...

Sleeping is a best medicines..

😊😴😴😴🙏💞#WorldSleepDay #sleepy pic.twitter.com/45Q3j6GlGQ — Thiru Dsouza🇮🇳 (@THIRUSouza) March 13, 2020

When it's #WorldSleepDay 😴 But you have to go to work in the morning pic.twitter.com/MsUldPeZFa — Iammanishdubey (@Iammanishdubey1) March 13, 2020

