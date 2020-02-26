Wednesday, February 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Tesla founder Elon Musk reveals he's a 3000 year old vampire. Netizens say we knew it!

Tesla founder Elon Musk reveals he's a 3000 year old vampire. Netizens say we knew it!

Replying to a Twitter user, Elon Musk tweeted, "Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3000-year-old vampire."

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 26, 2020 19:01 IST
elon musk

Elon Musk was replying to Twitter user

Elon Musk has been the pioneer of some of the most path-breaking inventions from electric battery cars to his ambitious space mission, Musk did what many individuals can't even think of. Musk's extraordinary ideas sparked off conspiracy theories that he could be a vampire, an alien or a time traveler. While the internet can't stop speculating about him, Musk finally decided to settle this debate for once and all. Replying to a Twitter user's tweet, Elon Musk revealed that he is a 3000-year-old vampire.

This started when Musk tweeted about his company SpaceX finally starting the assembly of Starship SN1. He claimed that his company has 'fixed' all the glitches in the settings. Replying to this tweet a Twitter user said he would have saved time if he had used the right setting in the first place. In his tweet, the user also attached a photograph of Canadian fighter pilot Raymond Collishaw, who was born in 1893 and has a striking resemblance to Elon Musk. The Twitter user writes, "Have you considered time travel to save time, Chosen One? Also, why were you in Canada in 1914, why was your name Raymond Collishaw and why was your occupation ace fighter-pilot?"

In response to this tweet, Elon Musk came with a witty reply and wrote, "Full disclosure, I'm actually a 3000-year-old vampire."

While this seems like an amusing response, Twitteratis were not surprised by Musk's claim and were more than ready to believe it. 

This is not the first time that Musk has been accused of having supernatural powers. his ideas and visions have often sparked off conspiracy theories about him. In 2017, Elon Musk joked that he is a time traveler when a Twitter user asked him about it.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News