Image Source : TWITTER Social media floods with memes after Maharashtra extends lockdown till July 31

Today, on June 29, the Maharashtra government has extended its lockdown till July 31. The government said that restrictions on the non-essential activities and movement of people will be re-imposed in COVID-19 hotspots. "It is further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises, shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing and personal hygiene," a statement read.

With the lockdown extended, many are taking to Twitter to share their reactions to the announcement. They are expressing their emotions through hilarious memes. Tweeple are trying their best to offer some comic-relief with their witty posts while using the hashtag l#ockdownextension We’ve selected some of the best tweets you can share with your friends and have a good laugh.

#lockdownextension



*Lockdown Extended In #Maharashtra Till 31stJuly



*Le Other States To Their People: pic.twitter.com/OSdVmjnLiS — Uʂҽɾɳαɱҽ Gαʅƚι Sҽ Gαʅαƚ Hσɠαყα😅 (@Harshma09718276) June 29, 2020

#lockdownextension

Lockdown extended in Maharashtra...



Extroverts rn : pic.twitter.com/0lM8NeCfFk — meme wali bae 👄 (@LovesarcasmI) June 29, 2020

Lockdown in Maharashtra extended...



Introverts be like : pic.twitter.com/mYT4pSyyqQ — meme wali bae 👄 (@LovesarcasmI) June 29, 2020

#lockdownextension

Lockdown extended till 31st July in Maharashtra

People be like : pic.twitter.com/6IMDUmPsND — sarcasm__27 (@rahuljoshi144) June 29, 2020

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said with the coronavirus crisis at its peak, people in and around Mumbai are seen wandering aimlessly and pulling out vehicles and crowding the streets and that this is not to be expected.

"If you are going to the offices as per the rules in Unlock, if you need to go to the hospital or for other necessary reasons, no one will stop you but if you go out for a walk for no reason, if there is a traffic jam, remember that you are endangering yourself and others," Thackeray said adding that today in Mumbai, you can find groceries, food grains, essentials, medicines, vegetables in the vicinity of your home. "If you want to go to gardens, grounds in the morning and evening, you can go to nearby places. Now we have opened many transactions, so it is necessary to act responsibly as a citizen," he said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage