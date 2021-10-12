Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara's photos break the internet, get 'like' from Kartik Aaryan

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar

Legendary India batsman Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is getting the spotlight for all the right reasons. Her Instagram pictures are causing much excitement among her friends and fans, even as her rumoured friendship with Team India and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Shubham Gill is the subject of much speculation.

Sara recently shared a glamorous picture on Instagram. In the image, she is seen standing in a balcony and flashing a beautiful smile. The picture caught the eye of Bollywood's chocolate boy Kartik Aaryan and singer Armaan Malik, who have liked the photograph.

"All smiles in the city," Sara captioned the image, which currently has 348,000 and 1,927 comments on the photo-sharing website.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar

That's not it.

Sara juggles between Mumbai, where her family stays, and London. She is currently studying medicine in a college in London and completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. She is very active on Instagram and currently enjoys a fan following of 1.4 million.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SARATENDULKAR Sara Tendulkar

There have been rumours that Sara is dating cricketer Shubman Gill. However, the two have neither confirmed nor debunked the rumours.