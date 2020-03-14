Pi Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, History, Activities and what more you can do on this day

March 14 is observed as Pi Day all across the world every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating Pi (Greek letter π) and talk about math. Pi is a mathematical constant which is calculated as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Its value up to five decimal places is 3.14159. This day is for all the math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie. Since Pi is an irrational and transcendental number, its value can be calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.

Why is March 14 celebrated as Pi day?

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because the date stands as 3/14 in the month/day format. Since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π, the day is observed as Pi Day. In 2009, the United States House of Representatives supported the designation of Pi Day. Also, Pi Approximation Day is observed on July 7th as it is written as 22/7.

March 14, 2020, is International Pi day,Pi, is a mathematical constant,which is defined, as the ratio of a circle circumference to its diameter, it is approximately equal to 3.14159. (Some math, and computer geeks, use the day, telling dry, inside jokes, to each other.) pic.twitter.com/I3sxhBv4Dr — 1 904-660-8349 Wayne Jackson (@904_8349) March 14, 2020

History of Pi day?

Since 1988, Pi Day has been celebrated at the San Francisco Exploratorium. It was first organized on a large scale at the Exploratorium by Larry Shaw who used to work as a physicist there. He celebrated the day with the staff and public marching around one of its circular spaces, then consuming fruit pies. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations till date.

How is Pi Day celebrated?

People all around the world celebrate Pi Day by indulging in various activities. Many organize cake baking competitions, other gives each other the fun challenge of memorizing the digits of Pi after the decimal point and by computationally calculating more and more digits. Schools and education organization also observe this day by playing fun games that include the value of Pi.

Fantastic entries again for the 2020 Pi Day Pie/Cake competition. Well done to all the fabulous pupils who contributed. pic.twitter.com/asEbfMrCBG — Burton Borough Maths (@BBS_Maths) March 13, 2020

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world.

During MathsWeek 2020 held at British School in Colombo , Rishika Senevirathne of year 9A recited 2085 digits of Pi which is the 2nd highest in Sri Lanka. Record is 2280 digits by Deeksha during Maths Week 2019. pic.twitter.com/ex8jjhUrrW — BSC_SSMaths (@BSC_SSMaths) March 14, 2020

In 2009, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution supporting the designation of Pi Day and its celebration around the world. The House “encourages schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics”, the resolution said.

Pi Day 2020 at Highland was a great success thanks to all the memorization (99 & 41 digits) and organizational expertise of Mrs. England. #SSDWeCare pic.twitter.com/c3388AzDQI — Highland Elementary (@HighlandElem) March 13, 2020

