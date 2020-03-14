Saturday, March 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Pi Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, History, Activities and what more you can do on this day

Pi Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, History, Activities and what more you can do on this day

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because the date stands as 3/14 in the month/day format. Since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π, the day is observed as Pi Day.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 14, 2020 10:49 IST
Pi Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, History, Activities and what more you can do on this day

Pi Day 2020: Why is it celebrated, History, Activities and what more you can do on this day

March 14 is observed as Pi Day all across the world every year. The day is dedicated to celebrating Pi (Greek letter π) and talk about math. Pi is a mathematical constant which is calculated as the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. Its value up to five decimal places is 3.14159. This day is for all the math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of Pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie. Since Pi is an irrational and transcendental number, its value can be calculated to over one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.

Why is March 14 celebrated as Pi day?

Pi Day is celebrated on March 14 because the date stands as 3/14 in the month/day format. Since 3, 1, and 4 are the first three significant digits of π, the day is observed as Pi Day. In 2009, the United States House of Representatives supported the designation of Pi Day. Also, Pi Approximation Day is observed on July 7th as it is written as 22/7.

History of Pi day?

Since 1988, Pi Day has been celebrated at the San Francisco Exploratorium. It was first organized on a large scale at the Exploratorium by Larry Shaw who used to work as a physicist there. He celebrated the day with the staff and public marching around one of its circular spaces, then consuming fruit pies. The Exploratorium continues to hold Pi Day celebrations till date.

How is Pi Day celebrated?

People all around the world celebrate Pi Day by indulging in various activities. Many organize cake baking competitions, other gives each other the fun challenge of memorizing the digits of Pi after the decimal point and by computationally calculating more and more digits. Schools and education organization also observe this day by playing fun games that include the value of Pi.

In 2009, the US House of Representatives adopted a resolution supporting the designation of Pi Day and its celebration around the world. The House “encourages schools and educators to observe the day with appropriate activities that teach students about Pi and engage them about the study of mathematics”, the resolution said.

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

coronavirus

Top News

Latest News