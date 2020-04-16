Dekh Bhai Dekh, there's a Mahabharat happening outside: Mumbai Police goes DD way for COVID-19 awareness

Mumbai Police used titles of old Doordarshan shows to create COVID-19 awareness

The Mumbai Police on Thursday went down the memory lane to drive home the point of social distancing. To make people understand the importance of staying home during coronavirus lockdown, Mumbai Police channelled its inner creativity and used old Doordarshan to deliver the message. Mumbai Police shared two images with the titles of DD shows arranged in an interesting manner. "A simple message that's been just around the Nukkad' for decades. #NotJustNostalgia #TakingOnCorona" they captioned the pictures.

"'Dekh Bhai Dekh', there's a 'Mahabharat' happening outside. 'Humlog' won't go to 'Nukkad'. We won't let 'Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne' turn into 'Flop Show,'" the first picture read.

In another image, the Mumbai Police used titles of shows, including Shah Rukh Khan's "Circus" and "Fauji" and wrote: "'Shrimaan, Shrimati', please don't become 'Karamchand' or 'Byomkesh.' Coronavirus is being fought by 'Fauji', don't step out to do 'Circus'.

DCP Pranay Ashok, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said it's their endeavor to reach out to people with different themes to give messages and using DD shows was one of the ways."During the period of lockdown, there is a trend of nostalgic serials like 'Mahabharata', 'Ramayan' and other Doordarshan era serials. By using names of these serials we have appealed Mumbaikars not to come out of their homes and stay safe. We always use current trends to spread our message to Mumbaikars, which are entertaining and also educating them," Ashok told PTI.

A few days back, Mumbai Police used a popular dialogue of Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree. The original dialogue is "Oh Stree Kal Aana" which was tweaked into a message for COVID-19 campaign. "Oh Corona, Kabhi Mat Aana," read Mumbai Police's tweet on its handle.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage