Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NIGHTTOWNCLEVELAND Man orders single beer for $7, leaves tip of $3,000 as restaurant plans to shut down

The COVID19 pandemic has left the world in a bad shape with many small businesses trying to survive when the economy is crashing down. Many small restaurants, food joints, small businesses have even closed voluntarily to save themselves from debt and other losses. However, there is still goodness left in the world. In Cleaveland US, a man ordered a single beer from a restaurant called NightTown and left a tip of $3000. According to an AP report, the man came to know that the restaurant was voluntarily shutting down because of the COVID-19 pandemic so he turned the angel in disguise.

According to a Facebook post by Brendan Ring, the owner of Nighttown, the man ordered a single beer that came for only $7 and left a tip of $3,000. He added tgat the man even asked him to share the tip with his employees who were working brunch service at that time. He wrote, "So just before we closed today at Nighttown a customer walked in and ordered a beer and asked for the check and handed his credit card slip to me , wished me well while we sit out our voluntary shutdown and told me to share the tip amongst the wait staff of which there were four working brunch today"

"As he walked out I looked down at the tip and realized he left a whopping $3000 tip on a single beer purchase

I ran after him and he said no mistake we will see you when you reopen! Unbelievable but symbolic of the kind of quality folks we have know at Nighttown all these years... I could post his name but I won’t as I think he wouldn’t want that but all my waitstaff and myself and humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture." They also shared the picture of the bill on their official Instagram page.

