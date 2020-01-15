Wednesday, January 15, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Trending News
  4. Internet introduces a new pizza topping trend - kiwi fruit. And THIS is blasphemy

Internet introduces a new pizza topping trend - kiwi fruit. And THIS is blasphemy

Thought pineapple on a pizza was a disaster? Enter kiwi pizza, the latest addition to your daily dose of bizarre.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 15, 2020 14:36 IST
As the photo showed, the standard pizza base was freckled

As the photo showed, the standard pizza base was freckled with pepperoni-style kiwi slices.

Thought pineapple on a pizza was a disaster? Enter kiwi pizza, the latest addition to your daily dose of bizarre. A photo of the “Kiwizza” was uploaded by a Twitter user @Ranba_Ral, and hells broke loose. And why not....it's just not human...

As the photo showed, the standard pizza base was freckled with pepperoni-style kiwi slices.

The photo also went viral on Reddit as a user nre1313 posted it with the caption “Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.” 

Indeed!

In case you did not know, the Kiwizza's predecessor -- pineapple pizza -- was so hated that Iceland’s president wanted to ban it.

Warriors on the social media were not pleased with the silly concoction, and yelled for some sanity.

"A new evil has dethroned pineapple and its name is kiwi," said one Redditor, while another said, "And I thought the Swedish banana pizza was bad."

Twitterverse was equally hostile to the recipe.

Will you try this?

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News