Internet introduces a new pizza topping trend - kiwi fruit. And THIS is blasphemy

Thought pineapple on a pizza was a disaster? Enter kiwi pizza, the latest addition to your daily dose of bizarre. A photo of the “Kiwizza” was uploaded by a Twitter user @Ranba_Ral, and hells broke loose. And why not....it's just not human...

As the photo showed, the standard pizza base was freckled with pepperoni-style kiwi slices.

I have can now say I have witnessed hell@DaddyWarpig pic.twitter.com/WjC48p9Y3U — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

The photo also went viral on Reddit as a user nre1313 posted it with the caption “Kiwi pizza from a Danish pizzeria, an unholy abomination.”

Indeed!

In case you did not know, the Kiwizza's predecessor -- pineapple pizza -- was so hated that Iceland’s president wanted to ban it.

Warriors on the social media were not pleased with the silly concoction, and yelled for some sanity.

"A new evil has dethroned pineapple and its name is kiwi," said one Redditor, while another said, "And I thought the Swedish banana pizza was bad."

Twitterverse was equally hostile to the recipe.

This is so terrifying I can't even type gud now. It's worse than I thought. — Ranba_Ral (@Ranba_Ral) January 12, 2020

This is digusting, I get Pinnaple on pizza. but #kiwi on #pizza is just absolute garbage. pic.twitter.com/66TMI3NA3i — Moey Shawash (@Moeys) January 14, 2020

This is a travesty to pizza everywhere. pic.twitter.com/8BtODK4EUc — PιɾαƚҽCαɳʋαʂ *Commissions Open* (@CanvasPirate) January 12, 2020

Blasphemy!!! — Edwin S. Tirona (@tirona_s) January 13, 2020

Will you try this?