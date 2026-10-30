Netanyahu's bloc finishes ahead in Israel, but still short of majority; Knesset swearing on November 10

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition has emerged as the largest bloc in Israel's general election but failed to secure a parliamentary majority, according to final results released Friday, raising the prospect of prolonged coalition negotiations or another election.

Netanyahu's coalition secured 53 of the Knesset's 120 seats, with his Likud party emerging as the largest single faction with 27 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition bloc, led by centrist Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, won 48 seats.

Arab political groupings Raam and the Joint List emerged as potential kingmakers, collectively securing 19 seats and potentially playing a decisive role in determining the next government. The new Knesset will be sworn in on November 10.

The fragmented results leave no single bloc with the 61 seats required to form a majority government, setting the stage for difficult political negotiations that could stretch over several weeks. If the parties fail to reach an agreement, Israel could be forced into another election.

The final results came amid growing political tensions after Netanyahu's camp amplified allegations on Thursday that Arab-Israeli groups had received foreign funding to influence the election. The claims, which remain unproven, were rejected by the Arab-majority lists and Qatar.

Israel's domestic security agency, Shin Bet, confirmed that it was investigating suspected irregularities but emphasised that the inquiry was not intended to "cast aspersions or place blame on an entire sector that went out to vote in a democratic and lawful manner".

The Central Elections Committee also sought to ease concerns, with acting Director General Dean Livne describing suggestions of widespread electoral misconduct as "entirely groundless".

Eisenkot attacks Netanyahu

Eisenkot accused Netanyahu of running a campaign to delegitimize the election results and vowed that the opposition would not allow any attempt to obstruct the opening of the new Knesset.

Speaking about allegations of foreign interference, Eisenkot said his party was preparing legislation on universal military conscription and the establishment of a State Commission of Inquiry into the October 7 massacre. He said both proposals would be presented immediately after the new Knesset is sworn in on November 10.

The anti-Netanyahu parties have secured a combined 67 seats in the 120-member parliament, giving them the potential to advance legislation when the Knesset resumes.

The planned legislative initiatives, both strongly opposed by Netanyahu, could signal that Eisenkot remains firmly opposed to joining a national unity government led by the prime minister, despite the complicated parliamentary arithmetic.

Netanyahu's Likud alleges election fraud

Netanyahu's Likud party has escalated its accusations, claiming in a post on X that "the elections in Israel were stolen by Arab parties".

The party said it had submitted evidence of alleged electoral fraud to the police, Shin Bet and the Central Elections Committee, demanding a comprehensive investigation and prosecution of those responsible.

"We demand from the police and the Shin Bet a thorough investigation into the election theft by the Arab parties and the full prosecution of the criminals," Likud said in its statement.

It also called on the Central Elections Committee to respond immediately to the allegations, describing the alleged incidents as a serious threat to the integrity of Israel's electoral process and citizens' voting rights.

However, the allegations have not been substantiated, while election authorities have rejected claims of widespread irregularities.

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