Bhutan glacial lake outburst sparks flood warning in Assam, North Bengal; these districts on high alert

Guwahati:

A major glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) in Bhutan's high-altitude region has triggered flood warning in several districts of Assam, West Bengal. The outburst was reported from the Sintaphu Lake on Thursday night, prompting a flood alert in the low-lying districts of North Bengal and Assam.

The residents living along the Sankosh River and its tributaries have been alerted; they are advised to move to a safe distance immediately to ensure their safety, State Minister Nisith Pramanik told ANI. "This water is expected to reach the plains within the next 5 to 6 hours, creating a high risk of significant flooding in the area. To manage the situation, the State Disaster Management Team has been activated, and the NDRF has also been notified. Disaster management volunteers have been instructed to be present on-site. The government is taking proactive measures and closely monitoring the situation to prevent any loss of life or property," he added.

Alipurduar SP Amit Kumar Shaw advised residents not to panic. "The situation is currently under control. We are in constant touch with the authorities in Bhutan. Our police team, the District Magistrate (DM) and the Block Development Officer (BDO) with their respective teams, along with all relevant agencies and stakeholders are working together in close coordination. Our SDRF team is present, and an NDRF team is also on its way. A Civil Defence team is also deployed. We have already moved approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people into shelters, utilizing school buildings as relief centers," he told ANI.

Additionally, more than 6,000 people have been relocated to safe areas, based on the current flow of water—and the latest information we have received—the intensity has decreased slightly, but we remain on high alert...the police, the DM’s office, and the BDO’s office have made arrangements for dry food and drinking water. We have also ensured that other necessities, such as toilet facilities, are provided. We will wait to see what the situation looks like in two hours. We are fully prepared and ready to handle any emergency that may arise. A red alert is currently in effect for the Sankosh river system, SP said.

Areas under potential flood risks

Water level may suddenly rise in Alipurduar district of West Bengal and Dhubri district of Assam.

Alert issued in many parts of North Bengal including Darjeeling hills, Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts.

Also Read:

Nepal flood mystery deepens! Scientists rule out glacial lake outburst, probe rock-ice fall theory