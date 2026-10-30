India vs New Zealand, 4th T20I Pitch Report, how will surface in Auckland play?

The stage is set for the fourth T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides are slated to meet for the clash at Eden Park in Auckland on October 30th, and both sides will look to put in their best performance in hopes of registering a victory in the game and play some good cricket.

The Indian team has already won the series, taking the first three T20Is, and the Men in Blue have been in brilliant form; they will look to put in another good showing as they take on the Black Caps. The third T20I of the series saw New Zealand bat first and post a total of 198 runs in the first innings, chasing down the target. Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi helped India win the game in 13.2 overs and clinch the series.

With the two sides meeting in Auckland next, many fans would be wondering how the pitch would fare at the Eden Park. Speaking of the same, let us have a look at the pitch report for Eden Park in Auckland ahead of the fourth T20I of the series.

Eden Park International Stadium pitch report

The surface at Eden Park in Auckland is one that is quite balanced. Both the batters and the bowlers get help on the surface. The fast bowlers can come into play in the early stages of the game, and the batters will need to stay patient if they are looking to score big. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss on such a surface could prove to be a wise decision for either side.

Squads:

New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Tim Seifert(w), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Bevon Jacobs, Adam Milne, Blair Tickner

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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