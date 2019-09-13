Kartik calling Sartik! It's bahot Sara smile and love is in the air

Aaah! Love is in the air!

If you caught the word play in the headline, you are a die-hard romantic. Also jobless -- because you're spending way too much time on Instagram, because you know the moniker 'Sartik'.

For the unversed, and saner people on the horizon, Sartik is the name given to the lovebirds -- Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. Of course, by their fanpages. The word has become so famous that even the paparazzi has begun referring to the couple (rumoured, but we know now, thanks to what you are going to read) by it.

A video is going viral on Instagram wherein a photographer, Rohit Saraiya, chases Kartik, but refers to him as 'Sartik'.

And our man, who we expected to get angry at this, reacts rather mischievously. Kartik turns back, gives a goofy smile (bahot Sara smile ;) ) and waves his hand.

Aaah! Isn't love in the air?

Well, the fans at least think so.

The cute video has since been flooded with comments where fans are going berserk -- because, confirmation bro... Kartik's smile said it all.

The cute video has since been flooded with comments where fans are going berserk.

Because, confirmation bro... Kartik's 'bada Sara' smile said it all.

Kartik had, we assume, gone to Sara's dance class to pick her up.

SEE PHOTOS | Pyaar hua ikraar hua? Kartik Aaryan holds umbrella for Sara Ali Khan who can't stop smiling. Neither can we