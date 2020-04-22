Justin Trudeau flips his hair during press briefing. And internet is lovestruck in slo-mo style

Slo-mo video of Justin Trudeau's hair flip is going viral

Justin Trudeau is one such world leader who can make the internet go crazy within a blink of an eye or say hair flip. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trending and we aren't surprised. Trudeau recently gave a press briefing regarding coronavirus pandemic and how Canada is tackling it. The press briefing was watched by citizens across the country. However, internet got stuck to one moment from the briefing which can make any woman go weak at her knees.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Canadian Prime Minister has been working from home in Ottawa. He regularly addresses press and the viral video is from the latest briefing. In the video, we can see Trudeau had some strands of hair in his eyes due to the wind which he pushes back from his face.

Well, that's it. Twitterati went gaga over it and soon slo-mo videos of his hair flip were all over the social media. Channelling their inner creativity during the lockdown, netizens even added different background music to the video.

Before you check out netizens' reactions, we will tell you why the world loves Trudeau.

Besides Trudeau's hot looks and cool personality, his progressive and liberal thoughts have earned his huge fan following across the globe. Do you have a leader who publicly expresses love for his lady luck on Valentine's Day? Do you know any such leader who participates in Pride Parade and dresses up during Halloween? Or, any politician who conducts Facebook live to interact with citizens? The answer is no. Right? Well, Justin Trudeau is one who does all and even more and that's the reason why the world is obsessed with him.

Now, without further ado, check out the reactions:

Every girl in Canada right now😂😍



That’s my type ❤️😂😍#JustinTrudeau ❤️😍😂 pic.twitter.com/RGQ5QYr4vg — Jhalli ♡ (@isillypie) April 21, 2020

After watching this video of hair flip 😂🤣



Man I have crush on this man🤣🤣😂😍❤️#JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/BN9LOwfevo — Jhalli ♡ (@isillypie) April 20, 2020

Yeah, this’s actually just happened. 😂 Whoever did this slow motion is a genius! #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/ESKTcM2TPo — Myagmardorj (@myagmardorj_) April 20, 2020

