Image Source : FILE IMAGE Jupiter or Dosa? Twitterati amazed at photo of planet shared by NASA

There are certain things that are so attractive that it leaves your eyes relaxed. A similar surprising picture is going viral on social media. This picture is of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. This out-of-the-world image is constructed by NASA with photos of the planet taken from the narrow-angle camera onboard the space agency’s Cassini spacecraft. Whosoever saw the picture had only one thought in mind--what if it was a dosa. This picture of the planet Jupiter was first shared on social media by a page called Learn Something and was captioned, "This is what the Jupiter looks like from the bottom.' This tweet was made on 27 June and ever since people have been craving for the South Indian dish after looking at it. For the unversed, Jupiter happens to be the fifth planet from the Sun and the largest planet in the Solar System.

Have a look at the photo here:

This is what Jupiter looks like from the bottom. pic.twitter.com/Dx9UoU7dmm — Learn Something (@Iearnsomethlng) June 27, 2020

Don't forget to check out the reactions of people on Twitter:

And this is what it looks like on top.

It's the second planet in our solar system that has been found to have a hexagonal feature at the pole.

Saturn being the other. Nature doesn't normally form geometric shapes, so academia is perplexed by their existence. pic.twitter.com/N6xwN9D4wa — 🌹🍁🍄 Az Snowdog (@POTUS_Sanders) June 27, 2020

Who else thinks it’s a sizzling Dosa about to be smeared with some butter and loaded with a chunk of bhaji stuffing before being turned over and served with hot Sambhar and coconut chutney. https://t.co/V4N5X2e2og — Sonal Dabral (@agracadabra) June 27, 2020

Officially establishing #dosa is out of this world? pic.twitter.com/YJLQ2LySlq — Aniruddha Kadvekar (@a_kadvekar) June 27, 2020

Looks like Dosa 😆 pic.twitter.com/ThXJLCNpCI — Sarathchandra Varma (@ivsarathchandra) June 27, 2020

This is called a Dosa, a South Indian food. Lmao so similar to the above picture 😂 pic.twitter.com/5IhXfEosBL — Vishnu Sumanth (@vishnu_sumanth) June 27, 2020

Not really. Jupiter looks more like the inside of a giant gobstopper. pic.twitter.com/nU7k4BDLEG — ♊️ (@DenzPeeps) June 27, 2020

Looks Dosa to me — Occupy Mars ➐ (@Archie_slays) June 27, 2020

Fixed it pic.twitter.com/vINo3b1Fvo — I SAM J (@its_i_sam) June 27, 2020

Spectacular. And here are its four Galilean moons, captured by nasa’s Juno mission very recently pic.twitter.com/8zVg4hiNXD — Vikrant Tayade (@vikrant_tayade) June 27, 2020

Its a perfect Ghee Roast Dosa — Brunswick (@vmadhusuden) June 27, 2020

In France we call it "boule de mammouth" pic.twitter.com/ZMJbJSj6tA — La Trousse (@La_trousse_) June 27, 2020

This is how Indian dosa looks once it's ready to eat 🙃 pic.twitter.com/dzetV31QdI — Itsnishal (@Itsnishal1) June 27, 2020

