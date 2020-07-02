Thursday, July 02, 2020
     
Jupiter or Dosa? Twitterati amazed at photo of planet shared by NASA

A picture of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system, is going viral on social media. Beware, it might leave you craving for a masala dosa!

New Delhi Published on: July 02, 2020 15:31 IST
There are certain things that are so attractive that it leaves your eyes relaxed. A similar surprising picture is going viral on social media. This picture is of Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. This out-of-the-world image is constructed by NASA with photos of the planet taken from the narrow-angle camera onboard the space agency’s Cassini spacecraft. Whosoever saw the picture had only one thought in mind--what if it was a dosa. This picture of the planet Jupiter was first shared on social media by a page called Learn Something and was captioned, "This is what the Jupiter looks like from the bottom.' This tweet was made on 27 June and ever since people have been craving for the South Indian dish after looking at it. For the unversed, Jupiter happens to be the fifth planet from the Sun and the largest planet in the Solar System. 

Have a look at the photo here:

Don't forget to check out the reactions of people on Twitter:

 

