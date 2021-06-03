IsupportTigerShroff trends after case against actor and Disha Patani for violating Covid restrictions

Image Source : TWITTER/@SAHILRA95903728 I support Tiger Shroff trends after case against actor and Disha Patani for violating Covid restrictions

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were booked by Mumbai police on Thursday for violating Covid19 norms. According to the police, they were found roaming at Bandstand Promenade and could not give a valid reason for being out of their homes after 2 pm, deadline for restrictions on the movement of people outside without a valid reason. Later the Mumbai Police also shared a tweet taking a dig at Tiger and Disha for the same.

The tweet read, "In the ongoing ‘War’ against the virus, going ‘Malang’ on the streets of Bandra cost dearly to two actors who have been booked under sections 188, 34 IPC by Bandra PStn . We request all Mumbaikars to avoid unnecessary ‘Heropanti’ which can compromise on safety against #COVID19."

On the arrest, the official said "A police team spotted Shroff roaming in the Bandstand area in the evening. When questioned, he couldn't give a satisfactory reply to why he was roaming outside. Police took down his details and registered a case under section 188 (Disobeying the order of public servant) of the IPC." They added that it was a bailable offence and no arrest was made.

As soon as the news surfaced the internet, netizens came in the support of the 'Heropanti' actor. #IsupportTigerShroff started trending soon after the news. Here's what they said:

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have frequently been spotted together going to the gym or for lunch/dinner dates. They are said to be dating since 2016. However, they have never admitted to it publicly. They have been seen together in films like Baaghi 3 and Baaghi 2.